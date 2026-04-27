1 dead, 5 hurt after illegal car rally, shooting in Maryland

One person was killed, and five others were injured after a shooting during an illegal car rally in Columbia, Maryland, Howard County Police said Monday.

Officers responded to a parking garage in the 6700 block of Alexander Bell Drive around 5:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot.

Police arrived to find a man dead at the scene. Another man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

During the next several hours, hospitals in the area reported four walk-in shooting victims who are believed to be tied to the incident in the parking garage, according to police. Each of their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives believe the participants in the illegal car rally know each other and are not from Howard County. The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

This is not the first time police have cracked down on illegal car rallies and races in Maryland.

In February, two men from Pennsylvania were arrested after an illegal car rally in Prince George's County, Maryland. A gun and ammunition were found in the car during the arrest.

In January, five people, including four teens, were arrested for having loaded guns after several illegal car rallies were broken up across several Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Prince George's counties, police said.

In June 2024, Maryland passed a law making exhibition driving and street racing illegal, and launching the Maryland Car Rally Task Force.