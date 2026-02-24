2 men from Pennsylvania arrested in illegal Maryland car rally, officials say

Two men from central Pennsylvania are facing charges after an illegal car rally in Prince George's County, Maryland, over the weekend, authorities said.

Blake Miller of East Berlin and Gus Roth of Hanover were arrested after an illegal car rally investigation run by law enforcement across Maryland, the Prince George's County Police Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Police said from around 10 p.m. on Feb. 21 to the early morning of Feb. 22, law enforcement agencies worked with the Maryland State Police in an operation targeting illegal car rallies in the Prince George's County area.

At one rally, police said they saw someone swapping license plates, leading to them tracking the vehicle to Allentown Road. When officers approached the vehicle, authorities said the driver, Miller, attempted to flee and hit multiple cars. Miller allegedly then tried to run away, but officers took him into custody.

The passenger in the vehicle, Roth, also tried to flee but was taken into custody. Prince George's County police also said a gun and ammunition were found in the vehicle.

Miller faces several traffic-related offenses, while Roth faces charges in connection with the gun.

Police said in addition to Miller and Roth's arrests, the department conducted eight traffic stops, impounded two vehicles, and issued 15 citations. Officials added that multiple gatherings were broken up or prevented.

"My message is loud and clear: do not come into Prince George's County or any of our neighboring jurisdictions and engage in this dangerous and illegal behavior. These car rallies cause havoc in our streets and take police resources out of our community," Prince George's County Police Chief George Nader said in the Facebook post.

Authorities said anyone with information on an illegal car rally can contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $500 is offered for information that helps prevent an illegal car rally before it starts, police said.