4 Maryland teens arrested with guns after illegal car rallies were stopped, police say

Five people, including four teens, were charged with allegedly having loaded guns after illegal car rallies were broken up in several Maryland counties.

A 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds were arrested over the weekend as the Maryland Car Rally Task Force stopped rallies in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Prince George's counties.

The car rally derailment started around 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 10, focusing on public roads, industrial zones, and parking lots.

Maryland State Police says these rallies include street racing, disorderly behavior, and blocking roadways.

State police said law enforcement dismantled car rallies at these locations:

800 Walden Lane in Lanham.

1780 Crossroads Drive in Odenton.

6311 Ammendale Road in Beltsville.

4555 Hollins Ferry Road in Baltimore.

Car rallies were prevented at these locations:

3321 Corridor Marketplace in Laurel.

11223 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

8299 Preston Court in Jessup.

3218 Transway Road in Halethorpe.

What are these car rallies?

These organized car rallies are getting dismantled nearly every weekend across Maryland.

Police describe the "chipeos" as "organized unpermitted car meets in public spaces involving music and dancing and attracting hundreds of people."

Police said that at least six shootings and one stabbing since December 1 are directly associated with "chipeos" in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. area.

On the weekend of January 3 and 4, the task force stopped four large-scale driving exhibitions and prevented three others in Maryland.

Exhibition driving made illegal in 2024

In 2024, House Bill 601 made exhibition driving and street races illegal.

According to the law, exhibition driving is described as operating a vehicle close to a crowd and intentionally skidding, swerving while accelerating or causing the wheels to lose contact with the ground, among other actions.

Those convicted of exhibition driving could face 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. If the illegal conduct results in harm to another person, the maximum prison sentence is one year.

What is the Maryland Car Rally Task Force?

Maryland's Car Rally Task Force includes officers from the state police, along with the police departments in Prince George's, Howard, Montgomery, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

The task force was established in 2024 as a collaboration of law enforcement agencies across the state to stop illegal driving exhibitions.

"The Maryland Car Rally Task Force was formed to really go out and combat these large-scale illegal driving exhibition events that threaten public safety," Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo previously told WJZ.