How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game in Week 18 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 18 of the NFL schedule, and it's winner takes all between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North "Sunday Night Football" matchup at Acrisure Stadium. Here's how you can watch the game.

Whoever wins the game will secure the AFC North title and earn a home game in the playoffs. The loser of the game will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Pittsburgh (9-7) enters the contest on the heels of a 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. If Pittsburgh had beaten Cleveland, it would have won the AFC North title and eliminated Baltimore from postseason contention.

With wide receiver DK Metcalf suspended after getting into an altercation with a fan during the team's Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh's offense in Cleveland was limited to 291 yards of total offense.

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 28: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fumbles as he is sacked by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Steelers' T.J. Watt is expected to play against the Ravens on Sunday. The star edge rusher hasn't played since the Dec. 7 win against the Ravens after he suffered a partially collapsed lung during a dry needling treatment.

"I feel pretty good, honestly," Watt told the media on Friday. "Don't know if I could have said that a week ago, but I feel really good, feel really confident about the week of practice and excited to play."

Baltimore (8-8) heads into tonight's game riding high with a 41-24 road win vs. the Green Bay Packers last week. With their season on the line and missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ravens running back Derrick Henry ran wild with 36 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Jackson said he will play on Sunday after missing the game at Green Bay because of a back injury. The star quarterback was a full participant in practices this week.

"A hundred percent," Jackson told the media on Thursday. "I'm going to be out there."

Kickoff between the Steelers and Ravens for tonight's "Sunday Night Football" matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Ravens game?

You can stream the Sunday Night Football game between the Steelers and Ravens with the Peacock app.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call for play-by-play and color commentary, with sideline reporting done by Melissa Stark.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Ravens game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into the contest between the Steelers and the Ravens can watch the game on WPXI-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Ravens game?

The Steelers enter the Week 18 matchup against Baltimore as 3.5-point betting underdogs, according to CBS Sports.