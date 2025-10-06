Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing recorded as Baltimore's 100th homicide of 2025

A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal stabbing that was recorded as Baltimore's 100th homicide of 2025, police said Monday.

The city saw its 100th homicide of the year on September 25 following the death of 33-year-old Michael Schuler.

Officers arrived at the 2200 block of Sidney Avenue in South Baltimore around 4:40 p.m., where they found Schuler suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, officers said.

Donald Graham,54, was arrested on September 26 and charged with second-degree murder and assault, police said. He was taken to Central Booking.

Crime down in Baltimore

Despite the grim milestone, the city has seen significant progress in reducing violent crime in recent years, data shows.

The city recorded its 100th homicide much later this year than it has in recent years, according to the mayor's office.

In 2024, the city reached 100 homicides in mid-July, and in 2023, the city reached 100 homicides in May, the mayor's office said. In 2022 and 2023, the city saw 100 homicides by April.

Since 2023, homicides and non-fatal shootings in the city have both declined by 50%, the mayor's office said.

As of October 1, Baltimore has recorded 103 homicides and 244 non-fatal shootings in 2025, according to the mayor's office. In 2024, the city had reached 150 homicides by October, and 200 in the five years before that.

Homicides declined by 30% and non-fatal shootings declined by 20% in September, data shows.

"This progress serves as a reminder both of how far we've come and how much more work we have ahead," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.