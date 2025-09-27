Baltimore City reaches 100 homicides in 2025

Baltimore City has reached 100 homicides in 2025, according to data from the Baltimore Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the 2200 block of Sidney Avenue for reports of a shooting. There, they found an unidentified male suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to police.

The victim later died in the hospital as a result of his injuries.

An investigation is now underway as police have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime may contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Recent shootings in Baltimore City

A 19-year-old was shot after a football game near Forest Park High School last Friday. Police have not yet made any arrests following the shooting.

Also, last week, two men were shot and injured on Sunday, both after unrelated arguments, according to police.

Aggravated assault is the most common crime in Baltimore City, with 3,600 this year, per Baltimore Police Department crime data.

According to police, the 100 homicides in Baltimore City this year are fewer than they were this time in 2024, 145.

