Homicides, non-fatal shootings in Baltimore down 50% since 2023

Homicides and non-fatal shootings in Baltimore have both declined by 50% since 2023, according to data from the mayor's office.

The latest data marks continued progress in addressing violent crime in Baltimore. The city has reported a historic downward trend in several crime categories in the past few years.

Violent crime down in Baltimore

As of October 1, Baltimore recorded 103 homicides and 244 non-fatal shootings for 2025.

In 2024, the city had reached 150 homicides by October. In the five years before that, the city reached the 200 mark by October 1, according to the mayor's office.

On October 1, 2024, the city had recorded 300 non-fatal shootings for the year, and on that date in 2023, Baltimore had seen nearly 500 non-fatal shootings.

According to data from the mayor's office, homicides declined by 30% and non-fatal shootings declined by 20% in September, as the city recorded 12 homicides and 26 shootings.

"This progress serves as a reminder both of how far we've come and how much more work we have ahead," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.

Crime is also down in multiple other categories, according to the mayor. As of September 30, aggravated assaults are down 10%, auto thefts are down 32%, carjackings are down 31% and robberies are down 32% compared to the same timeframe in 2024.

As of September 30, Baltimore police have seized 1,904 firearms so far in 2025, the mayor said.

Baltimore reaches 100 homicides

The city saw its 100th homicide of 2025 in late September, which was significantly later than it has been in previous years, the mayor said.

In 2024, the city saw its 100th homicide in mid-July, and in 2023, the 100th homicide was reported in May, according to the mayor's office. In 2022 and 2023, Baltimore's 100th homicides were reported in April.

Mayor Scott has credited Baltimore's Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) for the continued drop in violent crime. The partnership between Baltimore Police, the mayor's office, the state's attorney and the attorney general focuses on violent social networks that drive violent crime in the city.

The program has led to more than 537 arrests and has connected 313 people with life coaching and other resources, according to the mayor.