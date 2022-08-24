Here's the full schedule for the Baltimore Ravens' Countdown to Kickoff

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens start the season on the road this year, playing against the New York Jets on Sept 11.

As the team announced Wednesday, country singer Chris Janson, who recorded the hit "Buy Me a Boat," will headline a free party at Power Plant Live! during the Week 1 game.

But that's not all. Here's the full schedule of events and festivities for the team's Countdown to Kickoff.

Sept. 5-9

Week of Winning - Each day fans will be given a unique code on the team's social media platforms, which they can enter for daily prizes, free Dunkin' coffee for a year, autographed memorabilia and more.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Wallpaper Wednesday - Head to the team's Instagram, Facebook or Twitter account for a new phone wallpaper.

Federal Hill Stenciling - Team staffers will gather at 10 a.m. to paint the team's logo on the Baltimore landmark.

"Training Camp Wired" - The final episode of the Ravens' behind-the-scenes look at team meetings and practices premieres at 8 p.m. on YouTube.

Friday, Sept. 9

Purple Friday - Obviously, it's time to break out your best Ravens gear and purple clothes. Poe, Ravens cheerleaders and the Marching Ravens will head to various Dunkin', Tropical Smoothie Café and Ford dealership locations in the region.

Facebook Live Q&A - A player will sit down with Cassie Calvert to discuss the upcoming season.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Ravens Report - The team's show with exclusive access to players and coaches debuts at 7 p.m.