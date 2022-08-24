Country star Chris Janson to headline Ravens 'Countdown to Kickoff' party

BALTIMORE -- "Buy Me A Boat" singer-songwriter Chris Janson is set to headline a party by the Baltimore Ravens celebrating the start of the regular NFL season.

The free party will be held at Power Plant Live! in downtown Baltimore starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Chris Janson performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Rich Fury

The team promised that Ravens legends, yet to be announced, will also be in attendance. The platinum-selling country music star will perform before the Ravens kick off the 2022 season vs. the New York Jets in New Jersey.

Tickets for the event are available now at the Ravens website.