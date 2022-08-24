Country star Chris Janson to headline Ravens 'Countdown to Kickoff' party
BALTIMORE -- "Buy Me A Boat" singer-songwriter Chris Janson is set to headline a party by the Baltimore Ravens celebrating the start of the regular NFL season.
The free party will be held at Power Plant Live! in downtown Baltimore starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
The team promised that Ravens legends, yet to be announced, will also be in attendance. The platinum-selling country music star will perform before the Ravens kick off the 2022 season vs. the New York Jets in New Jersey.
Tickets for the event are available now at the Ravens website.
