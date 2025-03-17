Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire in Edgewood leaves six displaced, firefighter injured

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

A fire in Harford County left six people displaced, and a firefighter injured Saturday evening, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshall.

The fire happened around 10:00 p.m. at 1630 Crimson Tree Way in Edgewood.

Officials said a 71-year-old apartment occupant discovered a fire on top of his stove. He attempted to extinguish the fire, but it grew beyond his control. 

The man escaped by opening his sliding door and walking onto the balcony of his second-floor apartment before jumping off. 

Later, the man was taken by Harford County Emergency Services to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center after sustaining 20-30% burns to his body. He is currently listed in stable condition, officials said.

One firefighter was injured but declined treatment. 

Five other occupants in additional units were also displaced, and are being assisted by friends, family, and Harford County Disaster Assistance.

Firefighters were able to contain the bulk of the fire to the unit of origin (Apt. D), with moderate smoke, soot, and water damage to the adjacent units, the fire marshall's office said.

The preliminary cause of the fire is believed to be combustible items coming in contact with a kitchen stove.   

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.