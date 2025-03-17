Fire in Edgewood leaves six displaced, firefighter injured

A fire in Harford County left six people displaced, and a firefighter injured Saturday evening, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshall.

The fire happened around 10:00 p.m. at 1630 Crimson Tree Way in Edgewood.

Officials said a 71-year-old apartment occupant discovered a fire on top of his stove. He attempted to extinguish the fire, but it grew beyond his control.

The man escaped by opening his sliding door and walking onto the balcony of his second-floor apartment before jumping off.

Later, the man was taken by Harford County Emergency Services to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center after sustaining 20-30% burns to his body. He is currently listed in stable condition, officials said.

One firefighter was injured but declined treatment.

Five other occupants in additional units were also displaced, and are being assisted by friends, family, and Harford County Disaster Assistance.

Firefighters were able to contain the bulk of the fire to the unit of origin (Apt. D), with moderate smoke, soot, and water damage to the adjacent units, the fire marshall's office said.

The preliminary cause of the fire is believed to be combustible items coming in contact with a kitchen stove.