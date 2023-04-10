Watch CBS News
Five families displaced because of fire at townhouses in Edgewood

BALTIMORE -- Five families were displaced when a fire ripped through multiple two-story townhouses early Monday in Edgewood.

The fire caused more than $1 million of damage., taking more than 90 firefighters two hours to control.

Units responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Brookside Court, where they found fire showing from the townhouses. 

At 5:33am, #jmvfc8 were alerted to the 1900 block of Brookside Dr in #Edgewood for a townhouse on fire. Fire was...

Posted by Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company on Monday, April 10, 2023

Three alarms were called to the fire. No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials say discarded smoking materials can't be ruled out. 

Officials said five homes sustained "extensive amount of damage."

