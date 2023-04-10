Five families displaced because of fire at townhouses in Edgewood
BALTIMORE -- Five families were displaced when a fire ripped through multiple two-story townhouses early Monday in Edgewood.
The fire caused more than $1 million of damage., taking more than 90 firefighters two hours to control.
Units responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Brookside Court, where they found fire showing from the townhouses.
Three alarms were called to the fire. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials say discarded smoking materials can't be ruled out.
Officials said five homes sustained "extensive amount of damage."
