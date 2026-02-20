Man charged for fatal school bus crash that killed 1 Harford County student, injured another

A man is facing charges in connection with a school bus crash that killed a Harford County high school student and left another injured in September 2025, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

John Anthony Gaeta Jr. was named in an indictment that charges him with negligent vehicular manslaughter and second-degree assault, according to court documents. He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center, court officials said.

A 16-year-old student from C. Milton Wright High School died after the crash on Sept. 18, 2025, in the area of N. Fountain Green Road and Crecent Knoll Drive in Bel Air.

Blake Elliott was a passenger, and her boyfriend, 17-year-old Zach Griffin, was driving on Route 543 at the time of the deadly crash, according to Harford County police.

C. Milton Wright High School students Blake Elliott and Zach Griffin were involved in a crash in Harford County. Elliott died on the scene. CBS News Baltimore

They were waiting to make a left turn onto Crescent Knoll Drive when they were rear-ended by another car and pushed into the path of an oncoming bus, police said. The students on the bus were not injured.

Elliott was pronounced dead on the scene, and Griffin was taken to Shock Trauma with significant injuries, according to police.

Her friends and family described Elliott as a funny, athletic and vibrant girl.

"The loss has taken a toll on everyone who loved her," Blake's cousin said during a vigil. "It has reminded us how quick things can change."

Gaeta was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, according to police.