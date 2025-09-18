Watch CBS News
School bus crash in Harford County, some students suffer minor injuries

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Some students sustained minor injuries after a school bus crashed with another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Harford County.

A large police presence blocked off a section of Route 543 in the area of Crescent Knoll Road in Bel Air, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The students were transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health for treatment. The injury status of the driver of the other vehicle is unknown, according to the sheriff's office.

The uninjured students were returned to C. Milton Wright High School to be picked up by family members.

We will update this story.

