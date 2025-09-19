Hundreds attend vigil for student killed in Harford County crash involving school bus

A Bel Air community is in mourning after a 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds gathered on the field at C. Milton Wright High School on Friday night, including classmates, teachers, coaches, close friends, and the family of 16-year-old Blake Elliot.

"I thought I was going to be okay," Elliot's father said during an emotional vigil.

Right after school let out on Thursday afternoon, Blake's boyfriend, 17-year-old Zach Griffin, was driving on Route 543 with Blake in the passenger seat.

While they were waiting to make a left turn onto Crescent Knoll Drive, they were rear-ended by another car, pushing them into the path of an oncoming school bus.

Zach was critically injured and remains in the hospital, while Blake's injuries were fatal.

"The loss has taken a toll on everyone who loved her," Blake's cousin said. "It has reminded us how quick things can change."

"She will forever leave an impact on the school..."

In an instant, a funny, athletic, and vibrant girl's life, as her close friends and family described her, was cut short.

"I would do anything to see her one more time and have one more sleepover with her," one of Blake's peers said.

"One of my favorite people in the world...Everytime I walked into the door, she always had to crack a joke or call me annoying," Blake's cousin recalled.

"She will forever leave an impact on the school and any person that she talked to, and we will forever carry her memory in our hearts and play for her," one of Blake's soccer teammates said.

Now on the field where she loved to play, her loved ones are leaning on each other for support as they navigate this new reality.

"Make no mistake about it…we're devastated…but you guys are helping put us back together," Blake's dad affirmed. "I want to thank you all for being here…on behalf of my family...We love you guys."

The driver who rear-ended Zach and Blake is a 39-year-old man.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and his name has not been released.

The community has raised almost $50,000 to help with Zach's recovery.