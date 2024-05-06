Your lawn care routine might be hurting the environment. Here's how to "green" your lawn

BALTIMORE -- As the weather gets warmer and the grass grows taller, households around the world are firing up lawnmowers, weed whackers and other tools to keep their lawns prim.

The warmer temperatures also coincide with a higher risk for ozone alert days and poor air quality.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ground-level ozone can cause coughing and a sore throat, make breathing deeply difficult, and make the lungs more susceptible to infection.

One of the culprits of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions are gas-powered lawn appliances. For Air Quality Awareness Week, which starts on May 6, Clean Air Partners is urging residents to start "greening" their lawn routines to help reduce air pollution.

Clean Air Partners has these tips to go green:

Pass on gas tools. Opt for electric and manual lawn care equipment. Compared to gas, electric lawn equipment can lower not only emissions, but noise pollution, health risks and maintenance costs too.

Mow on low ozone days when air quality is good.

Go organic for fertilizers and pesticides. Try natural alternatives like compost, alfalfa, fish meal and neem oil.

Mow less often by letting your grass grow a little taller.

by letting your grass grow a little taller. Make your own mulch by leaving grass clippings instead of bagging and sending to the landfill.