Frost Wednesday night across Maryland followed by summer-like warmth

Expect a brisk and blustery day ahead. Frost is possible tonight in Maryland. Summer-like warmth arrives to most of Maryland by Easter weekend!

Wind and chilly air will be the big weather story for this Wednesday. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This will give the day a chilly feel compared to yesterday. Despite some early clouds, we'll stay dry throughout the day.

For the O's game this evening, expect clear skies and cool temperatures. 1st pitch temperature at 6:35 pm will be in the upper 50s. By the 9th inning, temperatures should ease into the lower 50s.

Late tonight, skies remain clear and winds are beginning to step down, so some areas may see frost form. Frost advisories have been issued for all of Carroll and Howard counties and for north-central Baltimore County and northwestern Harford County from 2 am until 9 am Thursday. Please cover or bring inside plants and flowers sensitive to the cold.

Our weather will go from frosty to fabulous Thursday afternoon with sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. Expect a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Summer-like temperatures will begin to build into the area on Good Friday and continue through Easter weekend. Friday's temperatures will surge into the middle to upper 70s with a southerly breeze at 10 to 20 mph. Cooler conditions will be present along and near Chesapeake Bay, but even in these locations temperatures should reach the lower 70s.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the holiday weekend. Despite plenty of clouds, temperatures will soar well into the 80s. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is projecting highs in the middle 80s in Baltimore City with middle to upper 80s north and west of the Beltway. Closer to Chesapeake Bay, highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Saturday looks to stay mainly dry.

Easter Sunday won't be as warm as Saturday, but it's still unseasonably warm for this time of year. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s in and around Baltimore City. Cooler temperatures of around 70° are likely in northeastern Maryland. Clouds will be around, but the weather should stay dry through the evening for any outdoor Easter activities including Easter egg hunts, brunches, and travel to and from church services.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive next Monday as a cold front approaches the area. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. Behind the front, temperatures will actually be warmer with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.