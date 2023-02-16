Four shot, two teens, in Southeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Four people, two of them teenagers, were shot Wednesday evening in Southeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street, where they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police then responded a short time later to two walk-in shooting victims at a nearby hospital, where they found a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man shot. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth shooting victim, a 23-year-old man, walked into another area hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police said anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.