'Terrible out here': Three more young teenagers recovering from shootings in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three more children were injured Wednesday night from gunfire in Baltimore.

In two separate shootings in East Baltimore, officers located three teenagers - two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootings happened less than half of a mile from each other.

"It started off like it was fireworks," a neighbor told WJZ. "At first I was like who shooting fireworks? But then after that, they just really let loose, like they had heavy artillery."

Police say the locations were close to each other, but they don't know if the shootings are related.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right leg at the Latrobe Homes in the 1000 block Webb Court.

Three hours later, around 11 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Aisquith Street where a 14-year-old boy had been shot. Around the corner, officers then found a 13-year-old girl with gunshot wounds at East Eager and North Central Avenue.

Neighbors told WJZ that several cars were also shot up.

One car, WJZ saw, had nearly a dozen bullet holes, and the back window shot out. Another car also had bullet holes and its window shattered.

"You can hear it hitting the cars and everything," the neighbor said.

Police radio calls said there were at least 70 rounds.

It is unclear if the shootings are connected.

"It's terrible out here. It's terrible, it's terrible," another neighbor told WJZ. "We're scared, get scared around here, it's scary."

This comes after a 14-year-old girl was injured Sunday morning in a shooting that involved three minors playing with a gun in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Police said 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison was the first murder victim in 2023.

Five Edmondson Westside High students were shot near their school in January. One of those students died.

Then, in late January, Forest Park High freshman LaRon Henderson was murdered near his school.

Police say an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.