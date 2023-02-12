14-year-old girl shot as three minors played with gun in Northeast Baltimore, police said

14-year-old girl shot as three minors played with gun in Northeast Baltimore, police said

14-year-old girl shot as three minors played with gun in Northeast Baltimore, police said

BALTIMORE- Three minors were playing with a gun when a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Two of the minors took off while the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

"You know it's getting sadder because it's a lot of young kids getting killed now or shot or whatever," Baltimore resident Viola Monk said. "We just have to pray for our city. That's all we can do.

Baltimore PD are investigating after a 14yo girl was shot in the leg this morning in the 3800 block Belair Rd.



Police say the girl and two other juveniles were playing with a gun when she was accidentally shot. The other juveniles fled the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/UmvWFWxKF1 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) February 12, 2023

Offices responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road for a reported shooting.

The girl, who officers said was "accidentally shot," was located with a non-life-threatening injury.

"I heard a noise and then I heard the grandmother saying something and then it went quiet," said a woman who didn't want to be identified.

Northeast District detectives are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.