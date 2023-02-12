Watch CBS News
14-year-old girl shot as three minors played with gun in Northeast Baltimore, police said

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Three minors were playing with a gun when a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Two of the minors took off while the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

"You know it's getting sadder because it's a lot of young kids getting killed now or shot or whatever," Baltimore resident Viola Monk said. "We just have to pray for our city. That's all we can do. 

Offices responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road for a reported shooting.

The girl, who officers said was "accidentally shot," was located with a non-life-threatening injury.

"I heard a noise and then I heard the grandmother saying something and then it went quiet," said a woman who didn't want to be identified. 

Northeast District detectives are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

