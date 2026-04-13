Fluoride levels in Baltimore-area drinking water reduced due to national supply challenges

Fluoride levels will be reduced in Baltimore's drinking water system due to national supply chain challenges impacting hydrofluorosilicic acid, the city's Department of Public Works (DPW) said Monday.

The move will impact residents served by the city's water system, including some in Baltimore and Howard counties.

Fluoride levels will be dropped from .7 milligrams to .4 milligrams per liter at the Ashburton and Montebello filtration plants, DPW said.

What is fluoride?

Fluoride comes from a natural mineral and is widely used to help prevent tooth decay and strengthen teeth. However, it is not required under any federal or state health regulations.

According to the department, there are no required minimum levels as fluoride is not a required additive, and the reduction of fluoride levels will not impact the safety or quality of water.

The use of fluoride as a public health measure is supported by agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the past year, some states have banned the use of fluoride in public water systems, including Utah and Florida. The move comes amid skepticism about fluoride from the Trump administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kenney Jr.

Studies have shown that removing all fluoride from public water systems could lead to increased dental care costs and tooth decay for children.

Iran war drives fluoride shortage

According to DPW, the shortage of hydrofluorosilicic acid, used for water fluoridations, is being driven by the ongoing war in Iran, along with lowered national production and limited output from international suppliers.

A key supplier in Israel experienced significant disruptions in their operations, DPW officials said.

"This is an adjustment driven solely by supply availability," said DPW Director Matthew Garbark. "We remain committed to providing safe, high-quality drinking water."

Department officials said children at high risk of tooth decay can consult their dentist for alternative sources of fluoride during the period of reduced levels.