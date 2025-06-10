Fluoride to be removed from South Florida's water supply July 1 as statewide mandate takes effect

Starting July 1, all of Florida will stop adding fluoride to drinking water in compliance with a new state law, prompting both logistical changes at treatment plants and questions from families about dental health.

A simple process, big impact

"In just three weeks, when you turn on the tap, fluoride will no longer be pumped into your water," said Ali Parker with Hollywood Public Utilities.

"This is a mandate for the entire State of Florida, so all water providers within Florida will be on this schedule," Parker said.

At Hollywood's water treatment plant, fluoride is currently stored in a large tank, with 65 gallons used daily to treat 25 million gallons of water. The chemical flows through a blue pipe, mixes with treated water and then is distributed to homes.

"The night before, by midnight, we will stop adding fluoride to the water," Parker said. "Once you turn the pumps off and the fluoride is no longer being pumped from the larger tank to the smaller, then you can turn the valve off."

Families left to decide on fluoride

Supporters of fluoride in drinking water say it helps strengthen teeth, while opponents cite potential health concerns. Now, families must choose whether or not to replace the fluoride that's being removed.

"As a parent who is uneducated about it, I want to do my research on it before I make any decisions for my family," said Katherine Fitzmaurice, a local parent. "It's important that kids have fluoride in their teeth because their developing teeth need that."

Dr. Richard Lipscomb, a dentist with Community Health of South Florida, said there are simple ways to supplement what's being taken out of the water.

"The recommendations are supplements, toothpaste that has fluoride in it and regular checkups with your dentist," Lipscomb said.

As for the equipment used to add fluoride into the water, the city is still determining how it will be repurposed.