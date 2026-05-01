Century-old annual tradition continues as Baltimore's Flower Mart returns with more vendors

First held in 1911 around the Washington Monument, the Flower Mart has become a Baltimore staple over the past century.

The first Flower Mart began in an effort to encourage the planting of flowers and vegetables in home gardens, as well as on vacant lots in the city.

This initiative was part of the larger City Beautiful movement, which was aimed at making urban life safer, cleaner, and more beautiful for residents of dense urban areas.

These values remain relevant 100 years later.

Everyone has a Flower Mart story

"At the flower mart. I cut school for the first time ever from high school and came down here back in the 1960s," said Cindy Thompson, a longtime Baltimore resident.

"My wife and I when we were dating – almost 20 years ago. At this point, we had a little separation, and it was the Flower Mart brought us back together," said State Senate President Bill Ferguson.

"This is our first time ever coming to a flower event. We haven't seen anything like this. We don't get this in New York," explained Jack and Sylvia Barresi, two new Baltimore residents.

During the event, colorful flags are draped along the Washington Monument in Baltimore's Mt. Vernon neighborhood— marking the start of this Charm City tradition.

Attendees enjoy the first day of Flower Mart in 2026. CBS News Baltimore

"This is our fourth year. I believe either third or fourth year," said Jiaqi Deng, the owner of Double Bunny Bakery and Bubble Tea.

The festival now features nearly 80 vendors selling flowers, plants, crafts, and flavors— among the businesses participating is first-time vendor Joshua Whaley.

"I am excited," said Joshua Whaley, the owner of The Flower Boy. "It's not the easiest event to get into. A lot of people already have their placements."

Return of a Baltimore tradition

The Conservancy took on the management of Flower Mart in 2019 and has since aimed to restore the Festival to its original mission by featuring all locally made and sourced goods.

Organizers said that this year showcases the largest number of vendors participating since they took over, giving more businesses the opportunity to meet members of the community.

"At the Flower Boy, we are doing a dried flower bar. We're doing a fresh flower bar. We're doing custom mixes on site. We're doing, I like to do custom dog collar wreaths, because this is a dog community," said Whaley.

The Conservancy will also be running beverage concessions featuring all local beer, wine, and mead.

Twenty local musical performances are on the lineup on two stages in the squares, along with the iconic lemon stick standing close by— a treat Cindy Thompson was the first in line for.

Attendees at the Flower Mart event in Baltimore were excited about the return of lemon sticks. CBS News Baltimore

"Oh, it's sweet and sour. It's summer, it's summer. It tastes like summer," said Thompson.

In addition to the lemon stick, the festival features hands-on activities, educational workshops and more are planned throughout the weekend.

The Flower Mart runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 1, and on Saturday, May 2. Find more information here.