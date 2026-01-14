Fitness Remix 2026 Dance turns cardio into a party in Baltimore

Inside an evening dance fitness class in Baltimore, the music is loud, the energy is high, and experience is not required. The room is filled with women moving, sweating, and dancing freely, many as if no one is watching.

Monday nights at Xtreme Personal Fitness, also known as XPF Studio, feel more like a celebration than a traditional workout.

Instructor and personal trainer Chinara Bruce leads the nearly hour-long class, guiding participants through simple movements set to a wide mix of music.

"Everybody wants to get their cardio in because if you get your cardio in, you burn calories," Bruce said.

"You find your own rhythm"

Dance fitness can burn anywhere from 300 to more than 600 calories an hour, but Bruce says her class is designed so that participants do not feel like they are exercising.

"You find your own rhythm," she said. "I give them counts, everything is very repetitive, and the music just keeps going."

The moves are intentionally simple and built for all fitness levels. Squats may be paired with salsa steps, while other routines blend hip hop, line dancing, Afro beats, country, merengue, and more.

"It's not about excluding anybody," Bruce said. "It's about bringing everyone together."

For those worried they cannot dance, Bruce says that is exactly the point.

"You don't have to know how to do anything," she said. "Just move."

Dance at your pace

The class lasts about 55 minutes, and participants are encouraged to take breaks whenever needed.

"If you want to stop through the workout, feel free to stop," Bruce said. "There's no pressure."

Some nights, the class turns into a full throwback party, with music from the late 1990s mixed into the playlist.

"Sometimes we'll bring out a song from 1999 and really feel the vibe," Bruce said.

What the class offers

Over time, Bruce says participants begin to notice changes in their bodies, but many are surprised by how hard they worked without realizing it.

"You don't realize you are really working out," she said. "You're into the music, you're feeling the rhythm, and suddenly 55 minutes have gone by."

Beyond physical benefits, Bruce says the class offers something deeper for many women.

"It's a space to positively gather without shame, without judgment," she said. "Just to have fun and release whatever you've been going through."

Dance fitness raises heart rate and improves heart health over time. And according to Bruce, the only requirement to join is showing up.

No matter your age, size, or dance experience level, the focus is movement, music, and community.