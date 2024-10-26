First responders receive top honor for lifesaving care during 34th annual Shock Trauma Heroes Celebration

BALTIMORE -- More than 80 trauma professionals and first responders received a huge honor from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center Saturday night.

They were hailed heroes during the 34th annual Shock Trauma Heroes Celebration. The event took place at the Weinman Hall, M&T Bank Exchange, and Hippodrome Theatre.

They were recognized for their outstanding abilities to provide lifesaving care to critically injured patients.

Frederick County Farmer Zene Wolfe and Montgomery County Police Sergeant Patrick Kepp both share painful memories.

"While I was working on the farm, I was crushed in a skid loader and it broke up my pelvis and did some internal injury," Wolfe said.

In November of 2022, Wolfe slid out of the seat to remove the netting from a bale and accidentally hit a control lever that lowered the loader's arms. He was airlifted to Shock Trauma where doctors used an external fixator with rods, bars, and screws to stabilize Wolfe's fractured pelvis. Wolfe spent 6 ½ weeks in Shock Trauma and doctors were able to reconstruct his urethra and reverse his colostomy.

Kepp, a sergeant in the MCPD Alcohol Initiatives Unit, was struck by a speeding car on I-270 at Watkins Mill Road near Exit 13 in the early morning hours of October 18, 2023.

"We were trying to stop a driver who was known to us to try to bait the police into chases," Sgt. Kepp said. "He intentionally struck and ran me over and it resulted in the loss of parts of both of my legs."

Kepp was also airlifted to Shock Trauma. His legs were so badly mangled that doctors had to amputate them. He spent 51 days at the facility, undergoing 10 surgeries and enduring multiple setbacks.

"They are the true heroes..."

Today, the police sergeant is fitted with prosthetic legs, enabling him to walk and even run on blades. He has returned to work and hopes to resume duty in the field soon. He also hopes to return to officiating NCAA Division 1 FCS football games as a line judge. He believes he would be the first double amputee to take on that role.

It's care Wolfe and Kepp said they'll never forget.

"They don't treat you like a job even though they're being paid," Wolfe said. "They treat you like a human being."

"It's not just the medical care," Sgt. Kepp said. "It's the personal care, the mental side of things. The personal treatment that you get from Dr. Scalea and his whole team."

The many people who saved their lives got a big thank you on Saturday night.

"This is the one time in the year where we just stop for an evening and we put different gloves on and come together and remember why it is what we do," Shock Trauma Physician-in-Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said.

This year's theme, "One Maryland, One Shock Trauma," highlights the collaboration between Shock Trauma and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) partners throughout the state. The event raises important philanthropic support to help fund vital programs and initiatives focused on trauma prevention, violence intervention research as well as education and training.

Kepp and Wolfe say they couldn't be more thankful.

"Not only just thank you for doing the work, but thank you for being by my side the entire time," Kepp said. "It means a lot to them as well to see that I'm doing well and that I'm moving forward."

"They are the true heroes of this story," Wolfe said.