Fall feel settles in for the weekend in Maryland

Grab your favorite hoodies, Maryland!

This weekend will certainly feel like fall across the board. That's after a frosty start to Saturday in some neighborhoods. Sunshine will help to warm things up today but temperatures will still fall short of normal late-October standards. Highs areawide peak around 60° for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. On average, you'd expect high temperatures in the mid-60s heading into Halloween.

The weekend also looks dry, which is great for outdoor plans (like the Maryland Crab Cake Festival happening in Carroll County) but not so great for the ongoing dry/drought conditions that have returned. Clouds fill in overhead a bit more on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will have more clouds throughout the day but some sunshine may still break through at times.

This dry pattern continues into the early part of the week.

It's not until late Tuesday that we could see some wet weather return to Maryland. The First Alert Weather team is going to be watching a system that brings multiple chances for rain during the middle to late part of the upcoming week. Any rain is welcomed news as drought conditions continue to increase here in Maryland.

We are also monitoring a chance for a few showers and breezy winds on Halloween. If you're getting a trick-or-treater ready for the big night, stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates on Friday evening.