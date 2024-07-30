Efforts to block Harborplace redevelopment continues despite missed deadline, group says

BALTIMORE -- The group trying to block a redevelopment effort in the Inner Harbor fell short of getting enough signatures for a ballot initiative.

However, the Inner Harbor Coalition vowed Tuesday that their work to halt the redevelopment will continue.

Starting the process in June, the group was able to collect 9,912 signatures in support of their petition. They needed 10,000 to get on the November ballot.

Gathering in McKeldin Plaza, former mayoral candidate and attorney Thiru Vignarajah said he and the group are galvanized to block what they view as the privatization of the Inner Harbor.

If passed, their ballot question would have asked voters to ban residential development, private offices and buildings over 100 feet from being built in 20 city parks.

"We don't want that in our park spaces," Vignarajah said. "We don't need that in the precious space that we call the heart of Baltimore, the soul of our city."

MCB Real Estate is looking to demolish the two pavilions of Harborplace and build a mixed-use complex -- including a part of two 32-story tall residential towers.

Vignarajah stressed Tuesday the Inner Harbor Coalition isn't against redevelopment. When he asked the group to raise their hands if they supported redevelopment, everyone present did.

"Everybody wants to see progress, renaissance and development at the Inner Harbor. What they don't want is to see the privatization of the Inner Harbor," Vignarajah said.

In an exclusive sit-down with WJZ in December, MCB co-founder and managing partner David Bramble said the nearly $! billion makeover has a lot of support.

He also defended the redevelopment's features.

"A lot of people are focusing on the height, but it's a mistake. Height is good," Bramble said at the time. "Going up by density leaves a lot of room on the ground plane for everyday citizens."

The Inner Harbor Coalition plans to drum up support to get their ballot question in the Nov. 2026 election. But, in the meantime, they'll continue to fight MCB's plans.

"If you're gonna put money behind this, understand there is quite literally thousands of people that are going to work every day for months to make sure that this development project doesn't break ground," said former Baltimore City Councilman Jody Landers.

The Inner Harbor Coalition and MCB will be at a community forum at Light Street Presbyterian Church starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's hosted by the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association.

All design images are available at www.ourharborplace.com/theproject.