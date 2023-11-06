Baltimore community weighs in on plans for revitalized Harborplace

BALTIMORE - The community on Monday weighed in on the plans to revitalize Baltimore's Harborplace.

This project has been getting a lot of attention since renderings for it were released last week that show a complete facelift for the Inner Harbor, the cornerstone of our city.

Even though plans for the reimagined Inner Harbor are only in the beginning stages, some Baltimoreans have questions and concerns about what is planned for the city's iconic Harborplace waterfront attraction.

"I'm hoping they can make some adjustments," Key Highway Community Association President Janan Broadbent said.

About 200 people came to a community informational session in South Baltimore Monday night, hosted by Councilman Eric Costello and the developer for the project, David Bramble of MCB Real Estate.

Residents could only ask questions about the project by writing them down on a note card.

Renderings include retail and commercial space, as well as an amphitheater and a conjoined residential tower which will include about 900 apartments.

"I understand there is creativity there, but, then, when I look at the high rises to me it spoke of Las Vegas," Broadbent said.

Broadbent is one of many who attended the meeting concerned about the apartment homes.

Bramble answered those concerns saying it's time for change in the Inner Harbor.

"The reality is for this project to get done, it has to include a mix of uses that are going to make everything exciting again," Bramble said.

Residents also asked questions about traffic changes, parking and plans for retail.

Bramble and his team answered them the best they could considering the project still has to be approved by the city and will eventually have to be approved by voters.

Three bills related to the project were proposed last week. Hearings on them will likely not be discussed until January.

All design images are available at www.ourharborplace.com/theproject.

