MCB Real Estate to unveil design plans for Harborplace redevelopment

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott, Governor Wes Moore, and MCB Real Estate are expected to unveil the design plans for Harborplace redevelopment Monday morning at 10:00 a.m.

MCB, a Baltimore based developer, acquired Harborplace in April 2022, promising to revitalize the once vibrant waterfront mall that has since become vacant.

A successful redevelopment could mean a significant boost to downtown tourism.  

We will stream the design unveiling on CBS News Baltimore. 

First published on October 30, 2023 / 9:32 AM

