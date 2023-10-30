MCB Real Estate to unveil design plans for Harborplace redevelopment
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott, Governor Wes Moore, and MCB Real Estate are expected to unveil the design plans for Harborplace redevelopment Monday morning at 10:00 a.m.
MCB, a Baltimore based developer, acquired Harborplace in April 2022, promising to revitalize the once vibrant waterfront mall that has since become vacant.
A successful redevelopment could mean a significant boost to downtown tourism.
We will stream the design unveiling on CBS News Baltimore.
