Baltimore mayor signs Harborplace bills but it still needs voter approval

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott moved forward with plans to redevelop Harborplace by signing three related bills.

Those bills include amendments to zoning, an urban renewal plan and the city's charter.

The developer wants to tear down the mostly vacant pavillions along the waterfront and build a park, as well as new residential and retail buildings.

However, before the project can move forward, Baltimore City residents will have to vote on the charter, which will be on November's ballot.

Although Baltimore City and the developer hosted several town halls with the community, which included a lot of pushback about the viability and transparency of the project, both the mayor and the developer say it's time for change.

"Overwhelmingly, the responses that we have received have been amazingly positive," developer P. David Bramble said. "There are always a few loud folks who don't want change. Change is hard."

"We can't have these folks who want to make the Harbor great again and turn back the clock," Scott said.

