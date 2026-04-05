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Weather cool-down in Maryland with temperatures slightly below normal for early April

By
Rachael Jay
Rachael Jay
Meteorologist
Rachael Jay is a First Alert Meteorologist who joined the WJZ team in November 2024. The Maryland native came to WJZ from NBC Connecticut after stops in Norfolk, Virginia, and Waterloo, Iowa.
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Rachael Jay,
Gregory Padgett

/ CBS Baltimore

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After a rainy Easter Sunday in Maryland, temperatures will drop below normal for the next few days. A weather warm-up is expected by the end of the week. 

Breezy winds remain overnight and into Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will warm to only 60°, and Tuesday afternoon will be closer to 50° in the afternoon.

Freezing temperatures possible early Wednesday

Wednesday will still be in the upper 40s to low 50s, but possibly a couple of degrees warmer than on Tuesday. Near or below freezing temperatures are possible before daybreak on Wednesday morning. 

Be sure to protect any tender vegetation late Tuesday before colder temperatures settle in overnight. Lows will drop down in the upper 20s in Central and Northern Maryland communities away from the Chesapeake Bay, including inland areas of the Eastern Shore.   

Low to mid 30s will be more likely from downtown Baltimore to the outer suburbs.  

Mid-week weather warm-up 

 The bigger warm-up comes Thursday with temperatures reaching closer to 70°. We warm into the 70s Friday and for the weekend. 

High temperatures will reach near 80 by Monday. It will remain mainly dry through the weekend. 

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