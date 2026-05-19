Dr. Dyann Mack appointed new superintendent of Harford County Public Schools

Dr. Dyann Mack, who has served as interim superintendent of Harford County Public Schools, has been appointed the school district's new superintendent.

The Harford County Board of Education approved Mack during a vote on Tuesday, following a comprehensive search process.

Mack has worked in the school district for nearly 30 years. She started her career as a teacher at Prospect Mill Elementary and has since worked as assistant principal, principal, and, most recently, deputy superintendent for academics.

"Dr. Mack has proven herself to be a thoughtful, experienced, and student-centered leader," said Harford County Board of Education President Lauren Paige. "Throughout this process, it became clear that her vision, leadership, and deep understanding of our school system make her the right choice to lead Harford County Public Schools forward. We are confident in her ability to build on our strengths and guide HCPS into the future."

Mack took over after the superintendent controversy

Mack was named the district's interim superintendent in January 2026, after Dr. Sean Bulson was put on paid administrative leave after school-owned property was reportedly stolen from him while he was attending the National School Board Association Conference in New Orleans in 2024.

Maryland's Inspector General for Education (OIGE) found there was no data breach. The investigation also determined that staff members at the hotel recovered the items from the superintendent's hotel room and returned them.

The report said the items, which allegedly included a laptop, iPad, Apple Watch, and cellphones, were examined for signs of tampering, and the school district's IT director determined that there was no breach.

Bulson allegedly made a non-emergency call to police, reporting that he let an unknown woman into his hotel room and she stole several items.

Multiple investigations showed that most of the board members knew about the alleged incident but failed to report it.

In February, the school board voted to exercise the unilateral termination clause in Bulson's contract and separate from him immediately. His contract expires at the end of June.

Mack's goals as superintendent

In January, Dr. Mack spoke with CBS News Baltimore about her plans as the county's acting school superintendent.

"Some of the challenges that I expect is just navigating the circumstance. But I am relying on my relationships. I've been here for nearly 30 years, I went to school here," Dr. Mack said.

At the time, she said her biggest goal was to set up the students for success.

"This is a chapter, I don't even know if it's a whole chapter. I think it might be a page. We're going to turn it. We're turning it, and I want everybody to turn the page with me and help write what's coming next," Dr. Mack said.