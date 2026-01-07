School board meets as Harford County officials call for superintendent to resign

The Harford County School Board is meeting behind closed doors after several county officials have called for an investigation into Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson, following allegations that school-owned property was stolen from him during a work conference in 2024.

Bulson was attending the National School Board Association conference in New Orleans.

A school board member told WJZ that Wednesday's meeting was regarding a personnel matter. Meanwhile, county leaders, including Executive Bob Cassilly, are calling for Bulson to resign or be terminated.

"When you have leadership, you need to solve these problems, and you need to take the blame for, you know, the other issues that went on with some of the educators that were in legal trouble, and then this came out," said Harford County councilman Tony Giangiordano.

Call to New Orleans police surfaces

Giangiordano is one of several Harford County leaders calling on Bulson to resign after a non-emergency call to the New Orleans Police Department surfaced online.

The caller identifies himself as Sean Bulson, who reports that an unknown woman he let into his hotel room stole his wallet, two phones, an Apple Watch, a laptop, and an iPad -- valued at $8,000.

WJZ is still working to authenticate that call.

"Shock, disbelief, that you'll let somebody in your room, at whatever time in the morning it was, you don't know their name, you don't know their age, you don't know anything about them, and then that you fall asleep, and whether you fell asleep or something else happened, it was kind of like, 'Wow, I think everybody else probably had that same thing,'" Giangiordano said. "Kind of disbelief."

The call allegedly came in while Harford County board members were attending the National School Board Association Conference in New Orleans…

Bulson, Deputy Superintendent Eric Davis and board member Carrol Mueller were scheduled to speak at the National School Board Association Conference in New Orleans, according to a pamphlet from the conference.

"I think it needs to be investigated beyond him, and what happened, who was there, you know, if there was anybody else involved," Giangiordano said. "I mean, I think we need to know it all. I mean, you know, you were down there on, Harford County, taxpayer, whether it's Hartford County Public Schools, you were down there on our dime, so yeah, we need to know."

In a statement, County Commissioner Cassilly called Bulson to resign, and school board vice president Lauren Paige, along with County Council President Pat Vincenti are calling for an investigation to determine the facts.

"I recognize the gravity of the recent allegations involving Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson," Paige stated. "These claims must be addressed with the seriousness they deserve. The Superintendent's conduct is a direct reflection on our school system, a trust we cannot take lightly. My highest priority, now and always, is the well-being and success of our students, teachers, and the staff who support them."

Giangiordano said that any decisions will ultimately be up to the Harford County School Board.