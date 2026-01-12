Former member selected to fill Harford County school board vacancy amid superintendent controversy

Terri Kocher, a former member of the Harford County Board of Education, was selected to fill the vacancy left by former board president Dr. Aaron Poynton, County Executive Bob Cassilly said Monday.

Poynton resigned from the position on January 8, citing a heavy workload and a new job.

His resignation came as Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson was accused of having school property stolen from him during a 2024 conference, prompting an investigation.

Despite the timing, Poynton said his decision to resign was not related to the "recent challenges facing the district."

New school board president

Following Poynton's resignation, Kocher expressed interest in returning to the school board, according to Cassilly. She had previously been vetted and confirmed by the County Council.

"Terri Kocher is a proven leader with firsthand knowledge of the challenges facing our school system," Cassilly said in a statement. "Her prior service on the Board of Education, her demonstrated ability to work with all members, her sound judgment, and her willingness to step forward again demonstrate a strong commitment to our students, parents, and educators."

Cassilly sent Kocher's name to the county council and is requesting that they move quickly to appoint her. If her appointment is confirmed, Kocher would complete the rest of Poynton's term.

"With the school system facing significant challenges, it is essential that the Board of Education operate at its full complement," Cassilly said. "Stability and experienced leadership are especially important during these uneasy times."

Superintendent under investigation

Superintendent Bulson was placed on administrative leave with pay on January 7 due to the allegations stemming from a 2024 National School Board Association Conference held in New Orleans.

Bulson allegedly made a non-emergency call to police, reporting that he let an unknown woman into his hotel room and she stole several items. WJZ has not yet authenticated the call.

It was initially thought that the stolen items were owned by the school. However, an internal review found that no student data was compromised, Poynton told WJZ.

Cassilly said he has no reason to believe that other board members, including Poynton, were involved in the incident.

Multiple investigations are underway, and the school board will vote on whether to terminate Dr. Bulson once they are complete.