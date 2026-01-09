Acting Harford County superintendent shares her plans for success amid controversy

On her second day on the job, acting superintendent of Harford County Public Schools, Dr. Dyann Mack, sat down with community reporter Ashley Paul to talk about how she plans to take over during a tumultuous time.

"It could always be an opportunity or something that could happen based off of any scenario. And the other day, that was the scenario, and I'm here ready to serve," said Dr. Mack when asked how she found out she had been appointed to the interim position.

Controversy for Harford County schools

On Wednesday night, the board of education voted to put Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. The decision came after an alleged 911 audio call surfaced, appearing to show Bulson reporting a theft by an unknown woman in his hotel room during a school board conference in New Orleans in April 2024.

Harford County officials said some of that property may have been owned by the school system.

Multiple investigations into the April 2024 incident are underway.

The school board will ultimately vote on whether to terminate Dr. Bulson once those investigations are complete.

Goals as acting superintendent

Dr. Mack started her career as a teacher at Prospect Mill Elementary and has since worked as assistant principal, principal, and, most recently, deputy superintendent for academics.

"Some of the challenges that I expect is just navigating the circumstance. But I am relying on my relationships. I've been here for nearly 30 years, I went to school here," said Dr. Mack.

At her core, she is a mother who understands why some parents may have distrust in the system right now.

"For those that are kind of on the fence, give us time. And for those who are saying, 'I don't think I can do this anymore, I want out.' Just wait. Just wait and see what we're going to do next," said Dr. Mack.

Dr. Mack has already spent time meeting with the school board vice president and administrators to build a game plan to move forward.

At the forefront is setting the students up for success.

"This is a chapter, I don't even know if it's a whole chapter. I think it might be a page. We're going to turn it. We're turning it, and I want everybody to turn the page with me and help write what's coming next," said Dr. Mack.