Harford County school board to discuss superintendent's contract status

The future of Dr. Sean Bulson, the superintendent of Harford County Public Schools, will be decided on Monday by the county's school board.

The school board is expected to vote on Bulson's current contract and whether he will receive a renewal.

Superintendent investigation

Bulson has been on paid administrative leave after school-owned property was reportedly stolen from him while he was attending the National School Board Association Conference in New Orleans in 2024.

The investigation by Maryland's Inspector General for Education (OIGE) found there was no data breach.

The OIGE report determined that staff members at the hotel recovered the items from the superintendent's hotel room and returned them. The report said the items, which allegedly included a laptop, iPad, Apple Watch and cellphones, were examined for signs of tampering, and the school district's IT director determined that there was no breach.

Bulson allegedly made a non-emergency call to police, reporting that he let an unknown woman into his hotel room and she stole several items.

Multiple investigations revealed that most of the board members knew about the alleged incident but failed to report it.

Dr. Dyann Mack, the county's current deputy superintendent, will serve as acting superintendent.

Controversy within the school board

The aftermath of the incident led to Harford County Board of Education Aaron Poynton resigning, but he said he decision was not related to the "recent challenges facing the district."

Deputy Superintendent Eric Davis was also placed on administrative leave.

However, the OIGE report revealed that Poynton was aware that the items were reported stolen, found, examined, and replaced 20 months before the request for an investigation was made.

Additionally, in a 10-page report from the Harford County Auditor, the auditor "considered that a few officials could conspire to cover up the events leading up to the devices being lost," but that ultimately fell outside the scope of their review.

The auditor's report also looked into the money spent by school board members while at the conference in 2024. However, the auditor said $24,000 in taxpayer dollars spent on the trip was "appropriate and supported."

Calls for superintendent's resignation

The investigation has led to not only school board and county leaders calling for Bulson's resignation or termination.

"To me, the termination doesn't need an investigation," Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. "His own words were there; his failure to show leadership at a critical juncture, we don't need an investigation."



County councilmember Tony Giongiordano called on Bulson, Poynton and school board member Wade Swell to step down.

"Our students, families, and taxpayers deserve leaders who put the best interests of the community first, not individuals who appear focused on protecting one another instead of protecting the integrity of our school system," Giongiordano said.

Last month, school board vice president Lauren Paige, along with County Council President Pat Vincenti, pushed for an investigation.

"I recognize the gravity of the recent allegations involving Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson," Paige stated. "These claims must be addressed with the seriousness they deserve. The Superintendent's conduct is a direct reflection on our school system, a trust we cannot take lightly. My highest priority, now and always, is the well-being and success of our students, teachers, and the staff who support them."