Dry start to a mild weekend in Maryland

Welcome to the weekend, Maryland!

It was a quiet start for most of the state, outside of western Maryland where we saw a few light showers. Most of us will be dry through Saturday. We did start the day with some cloud cover overhead. Clouds from Friday night actually kept some neighborhoods a bit milder this morning vs Friday morning. In western Maryland, early morning temperatures were 10-15° warmer versus Friday morning.

Most of the weekend will be pretty nice! We started Saturday with more clouds than clear skies. However, sunshine quickly broke through during the morning hours so don't forget the SPF and sunglasses if you're going to be out for today. High temperatures will peak close to 70° for much of the area.

Partly cloudy skies will be overhead tonight into Sunday morning.

A cold front will be the catalyst for showers and storms that come late in the weekend. Breeziness increases through the day, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Most of the daylight hours will be dry on Sunday. Western zones will see the line of showers (and a few storms) first. Storms won't be widespread but could produce heavier showers along with some stronger winds. Metro areas won't see showers until after sunset while western counties like Carroll and Frederick will see wet weather earlier. The Eastern Shore will see the rain and storms last of all, maybe not until very early Monday morning.

Once showers move out Monday morning, expect cooler air and continued breezy winds. Temperatures warm into the 60s Monday before a slight warm-up on Tuesday.

Another cold front moves through Tuesday into Wednesday to produce a few showers. Wednesday through Friday will warm into the 60s, a few degrees below seasonal averages.