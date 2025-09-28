Drier and Brighter in Maryland on Sunday

Happy Sunday, everyone!

Early risers woke up to a few leftover showers in some parts of our area Sunday morning. Rain moved out but clouds remained past sunrise. Some of those clouds clear to reveal more sunshine to close the weekend. High temperatures will be seasonably warm - rising into the upper 70s to mid-80s. Sunshine may give the day a warmer feel.

Unfortunately, that sunshine will be short-lived as cloud cover returns Monday morning. Mainly cloudy conditions lead to a slightly cooler day Monday and on Tuesday, however the afternoons will still feel like late September. Rain doesn't look likely in the Baltimore area although skies will be gray. The better chance for rain early in the week will be farther south in Maryland and for the Lower Eastern Shore.

Early week showers in Maryland will be due to a system to our south. A stationary front across the southeastern United States will actually keep future "Imelda" from moving any farther north and producing higher impacts here in the mid-Atlantic.

The rest of the workweek looks quiet as high pressure builds in. Expect cooler air later in the week with daytime highs that'll feel more like mid-October.