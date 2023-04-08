Watch CBS News
Downtown Baltimore attracts foot traffic with sports games, concerts

BALTIMORE -- It has been a busy weekend for Baltimore.

The Baltimore Orioles held their home opener on Friday.

Thousands of people flocked to the city to watch the game and celebrate the return of baseball season.

That same night, Bruce Springsteen played at the new CFG Bank Arena.

Charlie Parker of Westminster, Maryland, said he saw Bruce and the E Street band play on Friday and plans to attend the Orioles game on Saturday.

"It kind of feels like a Renaissance era for Baltimore, right? It's lively. A lot going on. People are smiling," Parker said. "I think it's just a nice break from COVID and everything that's going on. People just getting out and celebrating life, really."

Parker told WJZ that he has enjoyed some of the changes that were made inside of the CFG Bank Arena.

The goal of any venue should be to make things easier for customers, and the CRG Bank Arena just did that, he said. 

"Baltimore is a great city," he said. "It's a beautiful city, and I think people appreciate that right now."

