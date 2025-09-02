Family to speak after man's death in Baltimore police custody ruled homicide

The family of Dontae Melton Jr., a man who died while in the custody of Baltimore Police, is set to speak Tuesday after his death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Attorneys for the family plan to discuss the case and the next steps during the press conference.

The update came last week, just a day after the Maryland Attorney General's Office released body-worn camera footage of the June 24 interaction between Melton, 31, and Baltimore Police.

In a statement, Greenberg Law Offices, which represents Melton's family, said Melton was suffering a mental health crisis when he sought help from police. They allege that instead of receiving the care he needed, Melton was met with police force.

The attorneys also allege Melton was handcuffed, forced to the ground, and left injured, and criticized the long wait for medical assistance.

Attorneys said Melton waited nearly 50 minutes for a medical unit that never arrived.

It was determined that Baltimore's computer-aided dispatch system was down at the time of the incident, so police and fire could not communicate. Because of the system outage, the medic was never dispatched to the scene.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is still investigating the incident.

Baltimore Police said in a statement last week that its Special Investigation Response Team is also investigating.

Body cam video

The body camera footage showed Melton approaching Baltimore Police Officer Gerard Pettiford shortly before 9:40 p.m. at a red light at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road.

Melton was pleading for help and told police he believed someone was chasing him, the video showed. Officer Pettiford radioed that Melton appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officer Pettiford warned Melton to stay out of the busy intersection and eventually handcuffed him.

At one point, Melton yelled, "Bro, he's going to shoot me." Officers attempted to reassure him that they were not trying to harm him.

While waiting for the medical unit, Melton screamed, "I can't breathe, yo. I can't breathe." Officers noted that his pulse was elevated, and then he suddenly went quiet. One officer remarked that Melton had gone "complete deadweight."

Around 10:02 p.m., officers poured water on Melton, questioned why the medics still had not yet arrived, and debated the safety of transporting Melton to the hospital in the police car.

Eventually, officers decided they could no longer wait for medical assistance and drove Melton to Grace Medical Center, where he later died.