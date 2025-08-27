Body camera video shows moments leading up to Baltimore police custody death

The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Wednesday shared body camera video from the Baltimore Police officers who responded to a mental health crisis that turned into an in-custody death in June.

The six-hour video captured the moments that 31-year-old Dontae Melton Jr. approached an officer at a red light and was detained as police waited for a medical unit to arrive.

According to investigators, an ambulance never arrived, and Melton died after being driven to a hospital in a police vehicle on June 24.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is investigating the incident, as they do with all fatal or near-fatal incidents that involve law enforcement.

In-custody death

The IID's preliminary investigation found that Melton approached an officer in a marked cruiser around 9:40 p.m. as the officer was stopped at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road.

Melton appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and walked into the middle of the road several times, the IID report said.

The body cam video captured Melton telling the officer he needed a ride because someone was chasing him.

The officer asked Melton several times to get out of the street, the video shows.

Other Baltimore Police officers responded to the scene, and Melton was placed in handcuffs and leg restraints.

The officers then called for a medic and waited for them to respond to the scene.

During this time, the body cam video shows Melton seated on the ground while restrained. At some points during the video, he is seen rolling on the ground and shouting.

"You're gonna break your arm, boy, stop," one officer says nearly an hour into the video.

Melton becomes unresponsive

As officers were still waiting for medical units to arrive, Melton became unresponsive, the IID report said.

Body cam video shows Melton leaning against an officer's leg, at some points being held up by an officer. Eventually, he is laid on the ground as the officers seemingly check on his status.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Wednesday shared body camera footage from the Baltimore Police officers who were involved in an in-custody death in June. Baltimore Police Department

"I don't know why the medic is taking this long. This is crazy," an officer says in the body cam video.

The footage captures the moments when the officer calls dispatch to check on the medical response. The officer explains over the radio that they are unable to put Melton in their vehicle as he was unresponsive.

"The reason why I don't believe it's safe to put him in the car, because if we hit a turn on something, he's limp," the officer is heard saying. "...He's going to be flying around the car."

"His neck would be unsupported on turns… He needs to be in a gurney, period," another officer says shortly after.

The video also captures the officers discussing whether they should walk to a nearby fire station as they waited for medics to respond.

According to the IID report, the ambulance still had not arrived by 10:30 p.m. At that time, officers transported Melton to a hospital in a cruiser.

Melton was pronounced dead around 3 a.m., the IID said.

Investigation continues

In mid-July, the IID identified the 10 involved officers as Sergeant Joshua Jackson, Officer Andre Smith, Officer Gerard Pettiford, Jr., Officer Jacob Dahl, Officer Kevin Causion, Officer Ever Cardenas-Huarcaya, Officer Renardo Spencer, Officer Jammal Parker, Officer Darren Hicks, Jr., and Officer Ryan Stetser.

According to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the city's Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system also played a role in the delayed emergency response as it failed due to heat on the day of Melton's death.

"We know that technology systems fail," Scott said in July. "We are investigating what happened with that particular incident and how that played a part in the unfortunate incident that happened."

Melton's mother speaks out

Melton's mother, Eleshiea Goode, has spoken out about her son's death. In July, she told WJZ that her family had gotten little information about Melton's death after the IID delayed the release of the body cam video.

"I'm not asking for anything extraordinary, right? I'm not asking for special treatment," she said five weeks after Melton's death. "I'm not asking for anything that they're not supposed to do. I'm just asking to find out what happened to my son."

In mid-August, medical records revealed that Melton was "reportedly hallucinating and stating that someone was chasing him and was observed banging his head on the floor of the police car" before he became unresponsive.

According to the documents, Melton "was noted to be frothing at the mouth" after he was arrested.

"How? Is he still handcuffed and shackled?" Goode asked. "And why wasn't he secured? Why wasn't he in a seatbelt?"