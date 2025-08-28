Baltimore police death in custody ruled a homicide, medical examiner says

The death of a man in Baltimore Police custody in June has been ruled a homicide, the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

The decision came just one day after the Maryland Attorney General's Office released body-worn camera footage of the encounter between 31-year-old Dontae Melton Jr. and Baltimore Police.

The near hour-long incident on June 24 began when Melton approached an officer at a red light and was detained while police waited for a medical unit to arrive.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is investigating the incident, which is standard for all fatal or near-fatal incidents that involve law enforcement.

Video shows moments leading up to in-custody death

According to investigators, an ambulance never arrived, and Melton died after being driven to Grace Medical Center in a police vehicle.

Melton first approached Officer Gerard Pettiford shortly before 9:40 p.m., pleading for help and telling police he believed someone was chasing him.

Pettiford radioed that Melton appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and warned him to stay out of the busy West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road intersection. He eventually handcuffed Melton by the arms and legs, and backup officers soon arrived.

At one point, Melton yelled, "Bro, he's going to shoot me." Officers attempted to reassure him, telling him they were not trying to harm him. As they continued waiting for a medic that never came, Melton screamed, "I can't breathe, yo. I can't breathe."

Officers began questioning why no ambulance had arrived, expressing shock at how much time had passed. Another officer monitoring Melton noted that his pulse was elevated.

Then Melton suddenly went quiet. An officer remarked that he had gone "complete deadweight." Minutes later, officers discussed pouring water on him.

They attempted to place him into a police car, but quickly removed him, concerned that transporting him that way would be unsafe.

At the time, Baltimore's computer-aided dispatch system was down, preventing police and fire from communicating. As a result, the medic was never dispatched.

Melton, who was wearing a padded helmet, lay with his head resting on the curb.

An officer noted that his breathing was slowing. After further debate over whether to continue waiting for a medic, police ultimately decided to drive him to Grace Medical Center, where he later died.

Mother heartbroken

Melton's mother Eleshiea Goode previously told WJZ her son was not treated like a human being.

"My heart breaks every single day for my son because he deserves dignity. He should be here right now, and after all this time, we still don't know what happened," Goode said. "Something is not adding up to me at all."

Melton had two children of his own, a 13-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter.

In an interview in July, Goode told WJZ that, as her son got older, he suffered from seizures and was later diagnosed with a mood disorder.

"When he was on his meds, he was better than when he was off. When he was off, it was difficult for him—difficult in the sense that it seemed like he was just battling something all the time within his mind, and that's when the drug use entered," Goode explained.

Baltimore Mayor Scott responds

Baltimore Mayor Scott spoke to WJZ Wednesday.

While he said he could not comment on the investigation, he said he believes it's important to establish a system that allows people to get effective help.

"I can't comment too much because this is an open investigation with the attorney general's office," Scott said. "But I'll just say that when you see something like that, we know that we have to make sure that we are building systems that are able to treat people in the moment for what they need."