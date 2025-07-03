Emergency dispatch system impacted by heat in Baltimore during in-custody death, mayor says

Baltimore's emergency dispatch system failed due to the heat during a mental health response that ended with a man dying while in police custody, Mayor Brandon Scott confirmed.

The failure of the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system is under investigation, according to the mayor.

Man dies while in Baltimore police custody

The unidentified man died after being restrained by Baltimore police on June 24.

According to a preliminary investigation by the attorney general's office, the man approached an officer who was in a patrol car stopped at a light. The incident occurred at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road.

While speaking to the officer, the man walked into the middle of the road several times, according to the AG's office.

Officers put handcuffs and leg restraints on the man. He became unresponsive while he was restrained, and while police were waiting for medical personnel to arrive, the AG's office said.

The AG's office noted that the incident began around 9:40 p.m., and by 10:30 p.m., EMS had still not arrived at the scene.

The officers transported the man to a hospital in a patrol vehicle. He was pronounced dead the following day.

During a review of dispatch audio, WJZ Investigates learned that the officer was asked several times if an ambulance had arrived.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is still investigating the incident.

Police dispatch system failure

According to Mayor Scott, the failure of CAD is under investigation by the Baltimore Police Department.

"We know that technology systems fail," the mayor said. "We are investigating what happened with that particular incident and how that played a part in the unfortunate incident that happened."

"...That's all a part of the investigation, to go back and see exactly what happened, who did what, what happened with the system," he added.

Scott emphasized that the city has backup systems in place.

"There are backup procedures and things that are in place, and a part of the investigation is to go back and look and see how those were used in this situation as well," Scott said.

WJZ reached out to Baltimore Police for further comment.