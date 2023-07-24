Watch CBS News
Donate blood to Red Cross and get a $10 gift card, chance to win a three-day trip

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Red Cross said it needs help to avert a blood shortage, so it's offering a big incentive to potential blood donors. 

The organization is offering those who donate blood from August 1-12 will have the chance to win a three-night getaway to New York City complete with a private shark dive experience. 

The prize is in collaboration with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. 

Anyone who donates blood in August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice, the organization said. 

The Red Cross said it specifically needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors as well as platelet donors.

Enter your zip code at Red Cross' website to find upcoming blood donation opportunities between Aug. 1-15. 

Donors who would like to schedule an appointment can do so through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit the Red Cross website.

Learn more about the New York giveaway here. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 11:20 AM

