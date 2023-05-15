Documents: Harford County man released from jail hours before leading pursuit in stolen military truck

Harford County man released from jail hours before leading pursuit in stolen military truck

Harford County man released from jail hours before leading pursuit in stolen military truck

Harford County man released from jail hours before leading pursuit in stolen military truck

BALTIMORE - The man accused of stealing a privately- owned military truck in Harford County was denied bail Monday afternoon.

Michael Stevens appeared by video in the same courtroom in Bel Air as he did Friday when he was released pending trial on theft charges.

Hours later, he was accused of stealing a privately-owned military truck and taking deputies on a miles-long pursuit.

According to documents obtained by WJZ, Harford County deputies were told the stolen truck was driving through town going through red lights and exceeding the speed limit.

Stevens' public defender said the 39-year-old had been given the wrong medication at the jail when he was released Friday before was allegedly stole a 923 a military truck in Bel Air.

The state's attorney in Harford County said Stevens told jail staff he would see them again soon.

According to prosecutors, the owner of that privately-owned truck was standing on the vehicle when Stevens stole it.

Charging documents show Stevens took law enforcement on a 20-mile pursuit from Harford County through Baltimore County, down I-95 and eventually into Baltimore City where he stopped the truck and was tripped up by a deputy in an alleyway along Pulaski Highway in East Baltimore.

The most serious of his charges is two counts of first-degree assault.

The State's Attorney said Stevens nearly hit two deputies deploying spike strips on I-95.

Stevens apologized to the judge, who denied his bail and he said he has a drug problem and promised to get clean.

If convicted of all the charges, Stevens faces 135 years in prison.

He is due back in court next month for a preliminary hearing.