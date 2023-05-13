Man arrested for taking joy ride from Bel Air to Baltimore in allegedly stolen military vehicle

Man arrested for taking joy ride from Bel Air to Baltimore in allegedly stolen military vehicle

Man arrested for taking joy ride from Bel Air to Baltimore in allegedly stolen military vehicle

BALTIMORE -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a privately owned military vehicle from Bel Air and leading law enforcement officers on a chase into Baltimore on Friday, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Stevens of Abingdon had just been released from the Harford County Detention Center when he decided to commandeer the five-ton military vehicle, according to authorities.

Stevens stole the vehicle from a residence in the 900 block of Rock Spring Road, deputies said.

Soon after, someone spotted the vehicle entering the town of Bel Air, according to authorities.

Stevens drove the vehicle down Route 24 before turning onto I-95, deputies said.

Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers pursued the vehicle down the interstate, according to authorities.

They tried to disable the vehicle by deploying stop sticks but failed to achieve that goal, deputies said.

Stevens drove the vehicle into Baltimore and came to a stop on Conkling Street. That's where he exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, according to authorities.

Sheriff's deputies were able to safely apprehend Stevens. No one was injured during the incident, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:20 p.m., law enforcement officers returned Stevens to the Harford County Detention Center, according to authorities.

Stevens faces charges of motor vehicle theft, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and failing to obey a lawful order, deputies said.

He is being held without bond, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police officers, Maryland State Police troopers, Baltimore Police officers, and the Bel Air Police officers assisted in the pursuit of Stevens, police said.

As he fled from officers, Stevens crashed into multiple vehicles. Anyone whose property was damaged by Stevens should call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct at 410- 612-1717.