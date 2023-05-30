Day care owner speaks about shooting husband after learning about sexual abuse allegations

BALTIMORE -- Roughly three months have passed since a Baltimore woman, Shanteeri Weems, was sentenced to prison for shooting her husband amid accusations that he molested children.

Our media partner, the Baltimore Banner, recently conducted a jailhouse interview with Weems, who is serving her time in a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky.

Weems, a former daycare owner, was sentenced for aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license. The interview provided insight into her demeanor behind bars, where she is serving a four-year sentence. The crime involved Weems consuming alcohol, driving from Baltimore County to the Mandarin Oriental in Washington D.C., and shooting her husband, James Weems Jr., twice in a hotel room on July 21, 2022.

Describing the moment, Weems said, "I was like a walking zombie. I was in a daze. It was a feeling I had never felt or experienced in my life."

The violent confrontation stemmed from accusations that her husband molested children at the Lil Kidz Castle daycare she owned in Owings Mills. Allegations that, Weems says, ignited a powerful rage. "Just one thing led to another, and then I shot him," she recounted.

Two days prior to the incident, Baltimore County police served her husband, a retired Baltimore police officer, with a search and seizure warrant for his cellphone. The ensuing investigation uncovered allegations of child molestation, which James Weems Jr. has denied. Shanteeri Weems reflected on this period, stating, "My world just started spinning."

As her husband awaits trial for sex crimes, including 33 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, rape, and perverted practice, Weems acknowledges that her actions were misguided. She expressed a desire to "reach people so that light can be shined on this unfortunate situation and something positive can come out of it."

She maintains a resilient spirit, stating, "I'm blessed and I'll be fine," while simultaneously asserting that she doesn't seek anyone's sympathy.

Weems has since filed for divorce from her husband, and her expected release date is December 17, 2025. Upon release, she plans to run a non-profit organization named Opened Umbrellas 4 Lil Kidz, aiming to help children who have survived sexual abuse. The organization is already registered.