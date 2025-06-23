Baltimore declares code red heat alert through Thursday, as Maryland sees near triple digit temps

A code red extreme heat alert has been declared for Baltimore City from Sunday, June 22, through Thursday, June 26, as Maryland is expected to see near triple digit heat and elevated humidity levels this week.

What is a code red extreme heat alert?

Code red extreme heat alerts are activated during periods of extreme heat.

During this time, the city activates its cooling centers to help keep residents, particularly vulnerable adults, safe from heat illness.

Cooling centers open in Baltimore City

The city provides an interactive map of cooling centers online. A full list of the cooling centers is available here.

How can you spot heat illness?

According to the National Weather Service, symptoms such as dizziness, confusion, and fainting may indicate heat stroke.

If someone appears to be suffering from heat stroke, it's critical to call 911 immediately.

The agency advises removing excess clothing, loosening garments, and using water or ice to help cool the person down.

Without proper treatment, heat stroke can cause permanent damage or even be fatal.

Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, intense thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and feeling weak.

If you or someone else is showing these symptoms, move to a cooler place, loosen tight clothing, and slowly drink cool water.

If the condition doesn't improve, seek medical help, as heat exhaustion can progress into heat stroke.

Muscle cramps may also be an early warning sign of a heat-related illness.

Tips for heat safety

During extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department suggests staying well hydrated by drinking plenty of water while avoiding alcohol and caffeine.

Limiting outdoor activities and spending time in air-conditioned spaces can help reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Residents are also urged never to leave children or pets unattended in closed vehicles, even for a short time, as temperatures inside can rise dangerously fast.

Additionally, checking in on elderly or ill neighbors is encouraged, as they may need extra assistance coping with the heat.