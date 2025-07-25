Dangerous heat, severe storm risk across Maryland into weekend

A stretch of extreme summer heat and humidity will grip the Baltimore region through the middle of next week, prompting multiple First Alert Weather Days Friday through the weekend and into early next week. A combination of extreme heat and scattered strong storms will create disruptive and at times dangerous weather conditions, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours each day.

Friday kicks off the string of Alert Days, with heat index values expected to exceed 105 degrees in many areas central Maryland. Actual air temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to near 100°, but stifling humidity will make it feel significantly hotter-especially in urban corridors like downtown Baltimore, Columbia, and Essex. The excessive heat will strain infrastructure, increase the risk of heat-related illness, and pose challenges for outdoor workers and vulnerable populations.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will develop during the peak heat of the afternoon across western Maryland and then slowly make their journey toward our area. While storms should not be widespread, they will pack a punch for places impacted by them. Some of the strongest storms may produce damaging winds, torrential downpours, and intense cloud to ground lightning. The timeline for storms appears to be 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Weekend looks steamy and stormy at times across Maryland

Saturday's high temperatures won't be as extreme today, but given even higher humidity levels, not much 'relief' will be felt. Heat index values will approach 100 degrees by midday, with another round of scattered afternoon and evening storms. While not everyone will see rainfall, those who do may experience locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Given the repeated storm threat and lingering heat, Alert Days remain in effect for both Saturday and Sunday.

By Sunday, storm coverage will likely increase slightly, especially by late afternoon and evening. Highs will hover near 90 degrees, though high humidity will once again push heat index values into the upper 90s. The scattered nature of the storms means some neighborhoods could remain dry, while others deal with intense downbursts or brief flooding.

Maryland Heat Waves continues through Wednesday



Monday will feature a brief lull in storm activity, but the heat will keep cranking. By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to spike again, reaching the mid to upper 90s, with humidity pushing the heat index back into the 100-105 degree range. An additional First Alert Weather Day may be necessary for Tuesday due to the extreme conditions.

By Wednesday, a stronger cold front will approach the region, bringing yet another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms-potentially more widespread than earlier in the week. The front will also usher in a refreshing air mass.

Thursday will feel dramatically different. High temperatures will tumble into the low 80s, and much of the region will enjoy overnight lows in the 60s, particularly in the suburbs. A reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air will approach us from the northwest Thursday afternoon, which may spark another brief, but gusty shower or thunderstorm.