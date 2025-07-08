Strong storms pack a punch, leave damage to portions of Maryland

More storm and rain chances continue this week in Maryland

Strong storms rumbled through Maryland on Tuesday, leaving behind damage caused by strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning strikes.

At least two homes in the Baltimore area were reportedly struck by lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties and Baltimore City through 9 p.m. Those counties were also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

A Flood Watch was also issued for the entire WJZ viewing area.

Storms that moved through the area had wind gusts of up to 60 mph with torrential rain, which toppled trees and electrical wires, and led to flooding in some areas.

Possible lightning strike in Middle River

A lightning strike may have sparked a fire in the basement of a home on Mallard Road in Middle River, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Jennifer Kerhin told WJZ she was in her kitchen finishing dinner when the severe thunderstorm came through, and lightning may have hit her home.

"All of a sudden, I heard a giant boom, I could feel the house move or something," Kerhin said.

Kerhin said all of her smoke alarms started going off, and she smelled smoke, so she called 911.

"As I walked out of the house, I started to see flames and smoke in the basement," Kerhin said.

Baltimore County, White Marsh, and Dundalk firefighters responded to control the fire.

Kerhin said no one in the home was hurt.

"Make sure you have smoke alarms that work because I think that just saved my life," Kerhin said.

Possible lightning strike in Columbia

A possible lightning strike was reported at a home on Cricket Pass in Columbia, damaging the roof and patio.

The homeowners were out of town, but Isabelle, a neighbor, said she saw the commotion from her house.

"I opened the door to the deck, and I could see black smoke," Isabelle said.

Isabelle said the storm was violent. She was worried about trees falling, but she didn't expect a lightning strike.

"The question is, how can we prevent that for the next rain, the next thunder to avoid these kinds of things?" Isabelle said.

More storm damage

Brandon King reported a tree on a car in Middle River.

Another viewer shared photos of downed trees and power lines in Forest Hill, in Harford County.

In Eldersburg, in Carroll County, a viewer said an apparent lightning strike cut into a tree on Collins Avenue.

Ed Hale, a resident of Miller's Island, shared a photo of a massive lightning strike.

