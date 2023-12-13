Cross Country Elementary/Middle School is newest state-of-the-art building in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore City Public School is getting a brand-new building just in time for the New Year.

A ribbon cutting took place on Wednesday at the state-of-the-art Cross Country Elementary/Middle School.

"These are the buildings that our young people deserve," said Dr. Sonja Santelises, the district's CEO. "(They) have advocated for it for decades"

The new school will have three floors, equipped with cutting-edge science, art and music labs, even several mindfulness and communal spaces.

"It is designed to be decibel and adaptable but also for the family and community," said Principal Lashella Stanfield.

And it's all part of Baltimore City's 21st-century School Buildings Program.

Cross Country is No. 27 out of 29 schools in the district to receive upgrades or complete renewals.

"Seeing how they changed the schools and the things they can do now versus when I was in elementary school, it's a great thing," parent Latrease Gray said.

For fifth-grader Maria Solano and the more than 600 students, this is a fresh start.

"This feels like a different universe or something," Solano said. "It's special that my school has been modernized."

"I'm most excited about the cleaner area, technology and being able to experience," student Ahmad Holloway said.

The project signifies a collaborative effort and continued investment into education and Baltimore City's communities.

"A new a continued beginning for families students and communities to come," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We actually believe that they can become the best version of themselves."

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School will welcome students starting on January 4.